Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for Bank of America Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:BAC)

Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Bank of America in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Usdin now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.70 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.67. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $41.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Bank of America’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS and FY2021 earnings at $2.75 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on BAC. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 20th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Wolfe Research upgraded Bank of America from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Bank of America from $28.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup raised Bank of America from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $34.88.

Shares of NYSE:BAC opened at $39.32 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $339.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.59. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $30.93. Bank of America has a 52-week low of $20.10 and a 52-week high of $40.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.04. Bank of America had a return on equity of 8.00% and a net margin of 19.50%. The firm had revenue of $20.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Brown Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.5% during the first quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 28,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after purchasing an additional 692 shares during the period. Everhart Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Everhart Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,543 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $563,000 after acquiring an additional 313 shares in the last quarter. Golden Green Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Bank of America during the 1st quarter worth approximately $470,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. boosted its position in Bank of America by 1.2% in the first quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 2,850,618 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $110,290,000 after buying an additional 33,940 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Keudell Morrison Wealth Management lifted its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 2.2% during the first quarter. Keudell Morrison Wealth Management now owns 19,824 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $767,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. 68.10% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, January 19th that permits the company to buyback $2.90 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the financial services provider to buy up to 1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th were issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

About Bank of America

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets segments.

