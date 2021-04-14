Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for KKR & Co. Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:KKR)

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for KKR & Co. Inc. in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. O’hara now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $0.68 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.49. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for KKR & Co. Inc.’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.69 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.65 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.01 EPS.

Get KKR & Co. Inc. alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on KKR. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $52.50 to $62.50 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of KKR & Co. Inc. from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on KKR & Co. Inc. from $46.00 to $54.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered KKR & Co. Inc. from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. KKR & Co. Inc. presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.21.

Shares of KKR stock opened at $52.03 on Wednesday. KKR & Co. Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.47 and a twelve month high of $52.52. The stock has a market cap of $30.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.42. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $48.33 and a 200 day moving average of $41.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

KKR & Co. Inc. (NYSE:KKR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The asset manager reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $669.41 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $556.71 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.44 EPS.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new position in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC acquired a new position in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. during the 4th quarter worth $65,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Finally, Perkins Coie Trust Co acquired a new stake in KKR & Co. Inc. in the 4th quarter valued at about $71,000. 77.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, major shareholder Kkr Group Partnership L.P. sold 3,700,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total value of $119,325,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Robert W. Scully acquired 26,000 shares of KKR & Co. Inc. stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $48.13 per share, with a total value of $1,251,380.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 82,979 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,993,779.27. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 22nd were issued a $0.135 dividend. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. KKR & Co. Inc.’s payout ratio is 32.34%.

About KKR & Co. Inc.

KKR & Co Inc is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Read More: Momentum Indicators

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.