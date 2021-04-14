Q2 2021 Earnings Forecast for WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) Issued By B. Riley

WW International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WW) – Equities research analysts at B. Riley raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of WW International in a research note issued on Sunday, April 11th. B. Riley analyst K. Anderson now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $0.80 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.72. B. Riley also issued estimates for WW International’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.86 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.53 EPS.

WW International (NASDAQ:WW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.06. WW International had a net margin of 5.96% and a negative return on equity of 17.46%. The firm had revenue of $323.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $310.96 million.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on WW. DA Davidson dropped their target price on shares of WW International from $38.00 to $33.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Wolfe Research began coverage on WW International in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target for the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of WW International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of WW International in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.50.

WW stock opened at $29.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of 24.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 2.88. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $27.32. WW International has a fifty-two week low of $17.75 and a fifty-two week high of $37.35.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of WW International by 32.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,245 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc increased its stake in WW International by 2,711.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 21,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $514,000 after acquiring an additional 20,335 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its holdings in WW International by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 55,833 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after buying an additional 15,232 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in WW International by 21.7% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 272,181 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,641,000 after buying an additional 48,493 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kendall Capital Management grew its stake in WW International by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Kendall Capital Management now owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after buying an additional 810 shares during the last quarter. 80.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Oprah Winfrey sold 120,857 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.15, for a total value of $4,248,123.55. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,679,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $94,188,326.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold 548,273 shares of company stock valued at $19,300,179 in the last ninety days. 12.48% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

WW International, Inc provides weight management products and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: North America, Continental Europe, United Kingdom, and Other. It offers a range of nutritional, activity, behavioral, and lifestyle tools and approaches products and services. The company also provides various digital subscription products to wellness and weight management business, which provide interactive and personalized resources that allow users to follow its weight management program through its app and Web-based products, including personal coaching and digital products; and allows members to inspire and support each other by sharing their experiences with other people on weight management and wellness journeys.

