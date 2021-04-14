Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) Reduced by Piper Sandler

Ally Financial Inc. (NYSE:ALLY) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q2 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ally Financial in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $1.18 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.19. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Ally Financial from $34.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on Ally Financial from $33.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Ally Financial from $32.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Ally Financial in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $41.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of Ally Financial from $52.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.55.

NYSE ALLY opened at $46.96 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Ally Financial has a 1-year low of $13.29 and a 1-year high of $48.34. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $44.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.30. The company has a market capitalization of $17.53 billion, a PE ratio of 23.02 and a beta of 1.61.

Ally Financial (NYSE:ALLY) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.55. Ally Financial had a net margin of 12.22% and a return on equity of 6.43%. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion.

In other Ally Financial news, insider Douglas R. Timmerman sold 2,917 shares of Ally Financial stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.38, for a total transaction of $138,207.46. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 153,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,256,768.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jason E. Schugel sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.76, for a total value of $111,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 109,891 shares in the company, valued at $4,918,721.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 54,543 shares of company stock valued at $2,496,725. 0.36% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC boosted its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 52.0% in the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 760 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC boosted its position in Ally Financial by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 35,239 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after buying an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its stake in Ally Financial by 22.1% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,796 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 325 shares during the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Ally Financial by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 13,280 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $474,000 after buying an additional 356 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Ally Financial by 60.6% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 983 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.07% of the company’s stock.

About Ally Financial

Ally Financial Inc, a bank holding company, provides various digital financial products and services to consumer, commercial, and corporate customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Automotive Finance Operations, Insurance Operations, Mortgage Finance Operations, and Corporate Finance Operations segments.

