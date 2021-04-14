Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) Lifted by Wedbush

Carnival Co. & plc (NYSE:CCL) – Analysts at Wedbush raised their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Carnival Co. & in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Wedbush analyst J. Hardiman now expects that the company will post earnings of ($1.73) per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of ($2.21). Wedbush also issued estimates for Carnival Co. &’s Q3 2021 earnings at ($1.17) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($1.11) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($5.82) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.97) EPS.

Carnival Co. & (NYSE:CCL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The company reported ($1.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.25). Carnival Co. & had a negative net margin of 73.40% and a negative return on equity of 15.57%.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on CCL. Bank of America raised shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. HSBC lowered shares of Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating and set a $15.30 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Macquarie upgraded shares of Carnival Co. & from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Carnival Co. & from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank downgraded Carnival Co. & from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and raised their target price for the company from $10.00 to $14.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.15.

Shares of CCL opened at $27.82 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $27.08 billion, a PE ratio of -2.70 and a beta of 2.27. Carnival Co. & has a 1 year low of $11.00 and a 1 year high of $30.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 0.91. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.92.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 108.8% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares in the last quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Carnival Co. & in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 255.1% in the 4th quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 1,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 880 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 490.7% in the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,329 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. lifted its stake in shares of Carnival Co. & by 51.1% in the 4th quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. 55.19% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Carnival Co. & news, CFO David Bernstein sold 24,296 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.98, for a total value of $509,730.08. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 176,212 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,696,927.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Peter C. Anderson sold 4,184 shares of Carnival Co. & stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.43, for a total value of $89,663.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 71,684 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,536,188.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 24.00% of the company’s stock.

Carnival Corporation & plc operates as a leisure travel company. Its ships visit approximately 700 ports under the Carnival Cruise Line, Princess Cruises, Holland America Line, P&O Cruises (Australia), Seabourn, Costa Cruises, AIDA Cruises, P&O Cruises (UK), and Cunard brand names. The company also provides port destinations and other services, as well as owns and operates hotels, lodges, glass-domed railcars, and motor coaches.

