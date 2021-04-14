Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. Raised by Analyst (NASDAQ:SAMG)

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc. (NASDAQ:SAMG) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note issued on Tuesday, April 13th. Piper Sandler analyst S. Mody now anticipates that the asset manager will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.47. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.48 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.81 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.50 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.53 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.00 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on SAMG. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 10th. Janney Montgomery Scott assumed coverage on Silvercrest Asset Management Group in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.50 target price on the stock.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group stock opened at $14.70 on Wednesday. Silvercrest Asset Management Group has a 12 month low of $8.43 and a 12 month high of $15.98. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $13.67. The firm has a market cap of $212.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.13 and a beta of 0.87.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group (NASDAQ:SAMG) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The asset manager reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by ($0.05). Silvercrest Asset Management Group had a net margin of 9.78% and a return on equity of 18.47%. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $28.51 million.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 19th. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th were given a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.35%. Silvercrest Asset Management Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.70%.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SAMG. Boston Partners grew its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 30.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 509,859 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,082,000 after acquiring an additional 120,217 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $884,000. Cannell Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $474,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 542,113 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $7,529,000 after buying an additional 29,985 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Silvercrest Asset Management Group by 255.9% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 27,625 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $384,000 after buying an additional 19,862 shares in the last quarter. 43.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Silvercrest Asset Management Group Inc, a wealth management firm, provides financial advisory and related family office services in the United States. The company serves ultra-high net worth individuals and families, as well as their trusts; endowments; foundations; and other institutional investors.

