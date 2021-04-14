Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) Increased by Jefferies Financial Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:TROW) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group boosted their Q2 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of T. Rowe Price Group in a report released on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst D. Fannon now anticipates that the asset manager will post earnings of $3.18 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.11. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for T. Rowe Price Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $3.30 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $3.40 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $3.22 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $3.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $3.63 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $13.98 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group cut T. Rowe Price Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $179.00 to $181.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded T. Rowe Price Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $134.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $157.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.25.

NASDAQ TROW opened at $176.93 on Wednesday. T. Rowe Price Group has a 1 year low of $96.42 and a 1 year high of $183.05. The business’s fifty day moving average is $172.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $153.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.81, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.15.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The asset manager reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.68 by $0.21. The business had revenue of $1.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 35.92% and a return on equity of 30.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.03 earnings per share.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a dividend of $1.08 per share. This is an increase from T. Rowe Price Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $4.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.44%. T. Rowe Price Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.53%.

In related news, CEO William J. Stromberg sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.78, for a total value of $1,564,020.00. Also, President W. Sharps Robert sold 6,000 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $176.75, for a total value of $1,060,500.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 472,138 shares in the company, valued at $83,450,391.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Ellevest Inc. increased its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 435.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 214 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Peconic Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of T. Rowe Price Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc acquired a new stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors own 69.48% of the company’s stock.

About T. Rowe Price Group

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

