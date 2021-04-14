Q2 2021 EPS Estimates for The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) Decreased by Analyst

The RMR Group Inc. (NASDAQ:RMR) – Stock analysts at Oppenheimer cut their Q2 2021 EPS estimates for shares of The RMR Group in a research note issued to investors on Sunday, April 11th. Oppenheimer analyst O. Lau now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.41 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.48. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for The RMR Group’s Q3 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at $0.42 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.67 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.42 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS.

Get The RMR Group alerts:

The RMR Group (NASDAQ:RMR) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $156.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $148.20 million. The RMR Group had a net margin of 4.88% and a return on equity of 5.47%.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. TheStreet raised The RMR Group from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The RMR Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of The RMR Group in a research report on Monday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on The RMR Group from $37.75 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, B. Riley upped their target price on The RMR Group from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.00.

RMR opened at $40.34 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.92 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.58 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.22. The RMR Group has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $44.16.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in The RMR Group by 111.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 22,919 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $625,000 after purchasing an additional 12,081 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in The RMR Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $142,000. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in The RMR Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Community Bank of Raymore bought a new position in shares of The RMR Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,054,000. Finally, Boston Partners increased its stake in The RMR Group by 40.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 65,933 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,547,000 after acquiring an additional 19,032 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.08% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 25th were issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 22nd. The RMR Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 85.88%.

About The RMR Group

The RMR Group Inc, through its subsidiary, The RMR Group LLC, provides business and property management services in the United States. It provides management services to its four publicly traded real estate investment trusts (REITs) and three real estate operating companies. As of September 30, 2020, it had approximately 2,100 properties in 47 states under management, which are primarily owned by the Managed Equity REITs.

Read More: Management Fee

Receive News & Ratings for The RMR Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The RMR Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.