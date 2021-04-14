Q2 2022 EPS Estimates for PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) Boosted by Piper Sandler

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc. (NYSE:PFSI) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q2 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for PennyMac Financial Services in a research note issued on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst K. Barker now expects that the real estate investment trust will earn $3.67 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $3.64. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $109.00 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PennyMac Financial Services from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 8th. Wells Fargo & Company restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $70.00 price objective (down previously from $75.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Monday, February 1st. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of PennyMac Financial Services from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “market perform” rating and set a $73.00 price objective (down previously from $77.00) on shares of PennyMac Financial Services in a report on Tuesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $82.38.

Shares of PFSI opened at $58.02 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.02 billion, a PE ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.22. PennyMac Financial Services has a one year low of $23.46 and a one year high of $70.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 0.34 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $62.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $60.69.

PennyMac Financial Services (NYSE:PFSI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $5.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.92 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.04 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.06 billion. PennyMac Financial Services had a net margin of 42.70% and a return on equity of 54.29%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 25th. Investors of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. This is a boost from PennyMac Financial Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. PennyMac Financial Services’s payout ratio is presently 16.36%.

In other PennyMac Financial Services news, insider Jeffrey Grogin sold 11,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.39, for a total value of $669,674.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Kurland Family Investments, Ll sold 41,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.21, for a total transaction of $2,513,767.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 7,370,789 shares in the company, valued at $443,795,205.69. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders purchased 1,166,474 shares of company stock worth $72,939,758 and sold 280,679 shares worth $17,538,210. Insiders own 21.48% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 28.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,726,371 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $244,523,000 after buying an additional 822,242 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 130.7% in the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 1,341,040 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $87,999,000 after buying an additional 759,697 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 551,157 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $36,166,000 after buying an additional 192,089 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in PennyMac Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,185,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in PennyMac Financial Services by 8.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 403,385 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,470,000 after buying an additional 33,063 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.72% of the company’s stock.

PennyMac Financial Services Company Profile

PennyMac Financial Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the mortgage banking and investment management activities in the United States. It operates through three segments: Production, Servicing, and Investment Management. The Production segment is involved in the origination, acquisition, and sale of loans.

