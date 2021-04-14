Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) Issued By Piper Sandler

Globe Life Inc. (NYSE:GL) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler lifted their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Globe Life in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now forecasts that the company will earn $1.90 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.89. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Globe Life’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.93 EPS.

GL has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Globe Life from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Globe Life from $99.00 to $103.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Globe Life presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $97.50.

NYSE:GL opened at $100.64 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.27 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $98.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.48. Globe Life has a 1-year low of $62.75 and a 1-year high of $102.25.

Globe Life (NYSE:GL) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The company reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. Globe Life had a return on equity of 10.28% and a net margin of 15.38%. The firm had revenue of $1.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.70 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.1975 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 1st. This is an increase from Globe Life’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.79 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.78%.

In other Globe Life news, EVP Robert Brian Mitchell sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.45, for a total value of $301,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Carol A. Mccoy sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.44, for a total value of $1,506,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 127,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,815,039.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 120,150 shares of company stock valued at $11,921,669. 3.78% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GL. Public Sector Pension Investment Board boosted its stake in shares of Globe Life by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 11,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $948,000 after acquiring an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 152.4% in the 3rd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 8,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 4,999 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Globe Life by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 28,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,302,000 after purchasing an additional 7,926 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its position in Globe Life by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 189,250 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,121,000 after acquiring an additional 3,642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Globe Life during the 3rd quarter worth $54,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

About Globe Life

Globe Life, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of individual life and supplemental health insurance products and services. It operates through the following segments: Life Insurance, Supplemental Health Insurance, Annuities, and Investments. The Life Insurance segment includes traditional and interest-sensitive whole life insurance as well as term life insurances.

