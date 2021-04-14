Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) Issued By Jefferies Financial Group

The Simply Good Foods Company (NASDAQ:SMPL) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Dickerson now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.30 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.27. Jefferies Financial Group has a “Hold” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for The Simply Good Foods’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.25 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.30 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.33 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.27 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $1.26 EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at $0.33 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $1.39 EPS.

The Simply Good Foods (NASDAQ:SMPL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.02. The Simply Good Foods had a net margin of 6.92% and a return on equity of 7.36%. The firm had revenue of $230.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $230.03 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on SMPL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The Simply Good Foods from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their target price on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of The Simply Good Foods in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $27.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of The Simply Good Foods from $29.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The Simply Good Foods has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $31.71.

Shares of NASDAQ:SMPL opened at $32.59 on Monday. The Simply Good Foods has a 12 month low of $15.91 and a 12 month high of $35.25. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $30.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.69, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The firm has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.73 and a beta of 0.98.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 20.7% in the first quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 22,455 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $683,000 after purchasing an additional 3,855 shares in the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 74,533 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after purchasing an additional 13,700 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in The Simply Good Foods by 8.1% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,122,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $66,542,000 after purchasing an additional 159,371 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods in the fourth quarter valued at about $32,724,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in The Simply Good Foods during the fourth quarter worth about $392,000. 88.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The Simply Good Foods Company operates as a consumer packaged food and beverage company in North America and internationally. The company develops, markets, and sells snacks and meal replacements. It offers primarily nutrition bars, ready-to-drink (RTD) shakes, sweet and salty snacks, protein bars, cookies, pizza, protein chips, recipes, and confectionery products, as well as licensed frozen meals under the Atkins, Atkins Endulge, and Quest brand names.

