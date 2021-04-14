Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Goodfood Market Corp. Issued By National Bank Financial (TSE:FOO)

Goodfood Market Corp. (TSE:FOO) – National Bank Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Goodfood Market in a report released on Wednesday, April 7th. National Bank Financial analyst R. Li forecasts that the company will earn ($0.03) per share for the quarter. National Bank Financial also issued estimates for Goodfood Market’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.04) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.10) EPS.

Goodfood Market (TSE:FOO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 13th. The company reported C($0.04) EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of C($0.04). The firm had revenue of C$91.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$87.21 million.

In related news, Director Donald John Olds sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$13.19, for a total transaction of C$263,788.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 62,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$824,337.50.

