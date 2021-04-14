Q3 2021 Earnings Forecast for Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) Issued By Truist Securiti

Royalty Pharma plc (NASDAQ:RPRX) – Equities research analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Royalty Pharma in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Truist Securiti analyst G. Gilbert now anticipates that the biopharmaceutical company will earn $0.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.61. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Royalty Pharma’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.77 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $3.18 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $4.08 EPS.

Get Royalty Pharma alerts:

Royalty Pharma (NASDAQ:RPRX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $572.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $486.89 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Royalty Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Royalty Pharma has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $51.89.

Shares of Royalty Pharma stock opened at $41.43 on Monday. Royalty Pharma has a one year low of $34.80 and a one year high of $56.50. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $44.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $44.69. The company has a quick ratio of 10.31, a current ratio of 10.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RPRX. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 32.9% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 214,855 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $9,039,000 after buying an additional 53,188 shares during the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,211,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Royalty Pharma by 2,364.1% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 67,665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,847,000 after buying an additional 64,919 shares during the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royalty Pharma in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,364,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System purchased a new position in Royalty Pharma in the third quarter valued at approximately $6,219,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.85% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Terrance P. Coyne sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $4,694,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 1,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $70,410. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Henry A. Fernandez bought 25,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 25th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $46.83 per share, for a total transaction of $1,203,531.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,713 shares in the company, valued at $408,029.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 268,927 shares of company stock valued at $12,596,199 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Royalty Pharma Company Profile

Royalty Pharma plc operates as a buyer of biopharmaceutical royalties and a funder of innovations in the biopharmaceutical industry in the United States. It is also involved in the identification, evaluation, and acquisition of royalties on various biopharmaceutical therapies. In addition, the company collaborates with innovators from academic institutions, research hospitals and not-for-profits, small and mid-cap biotechnology companies, and pharmaceutical companies.

See Also: Bull Market

Receive News & Ratings for Royalty Pharma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royalty Pharma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.