Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Athene Holding Ltd. Cut by Piper Sandler (NYSE:ATH)

Athene Holding Ltd. (NYSE:ATH) – Stock analysts at Piper Sandler lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Athene in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the insurance provider will earn $1.95 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $1.97. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Athene’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.97 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q3 2022 earnings at $2.37 EPS.

Athene (NYSE:ATH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.60. The firm had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.47 billion.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $55.00 price objective on shares of Athene in a research report on Monday, March 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Athene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on Athene from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Evercore ISI lowered Athene from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Athene from $53.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $52.73.

NYSE:ATH opened at $50.88 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $9.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.61. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $43.10. Athene has a twelve month low of $21.51 and a twelve month high of $55.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ATH. First Horizon Corp grew its stake in shares of Athene by 54.6% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 694 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE grew its stake in shares of Athene by 9.3% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,849 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $166,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in shares of Athene by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 25,024 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,080,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the period. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its stake in shares of Athene by 8.0% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,035 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $347,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares during the period. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL grew its stake in shares of Athene by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 17,979 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $775,000 after acquiring an additional 868 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.46% of the company’s stock.

Athene Holding Ltd. is engages in the provision of retirement services. The firm issues, reinsures and acquires retirement savings products and institutional products. It operates through following segments: Retirement Services, and Corporate and Other. The Retirement Services segment is comprised of US and Bermuda operations, which issue and reinsure retirement savings products and institutional products.

