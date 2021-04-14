Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) Lifted by Jefferies Financial Group

CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group raised their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for CACI International in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now forecasts that the information technology services provider will post earnings per share of $3.70 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $3.59. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for CACI International’s Q4 2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $17.50 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $18.70 EPS.

Get CACI International alerts:

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on CACI International from $296.00 to $288.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CACI International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $254.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 15th. Truist boosted their price target on CACI International from $275.00 to $290.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $283.00 price target on shares of CACI International in a report on Friday, February 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on CACI International from $279.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $284.27.

CACI stock opened at $250.00 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $238.89 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $235.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a PE ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.10. CACI International has a 1-year low of $190.16 and a 1-year high of $266.31.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The information technology services provider reported $4.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.57 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $1.47 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. CACI International had a return on equity of 13.22% and a net margin of 5.97%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.11 earnings per share.

In related news, insider Gregory R. Bradford bought 2,275 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $219.29 per share, with a total value of $498,884.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 54,760 shares in the company, valued at $12,008,320.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.51, for a total value of $40,833.17. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,387 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,539,725.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.56% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Patron Partners Advisors LLC acquired a new position in CACI International during the fourth quarter worth approximately $656,000. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 17.3% during the third quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 11,088 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $2,363,000 after acquiring an additional 1,638 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2,242.3% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 16,607 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $4,141,000 after acquiring an additional 15,898 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 17.7% during the fourth quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 150,046 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $37,411,000 after acquiring an additional 22,586 shares during the period. Finally, Cardinal Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of CACI International by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 5,581 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,392,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares during the period. 84.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for CACI International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CACI International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.