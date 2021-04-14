Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) Increased by Analyst

ChampionX Co. (NASDAQ:CHX) – Analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of ChampionX in a report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst I. Macpherson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.15 for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $0.13. Piper Sandler has a “Neutral” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for ChampionX’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.16 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.18 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.21 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.23 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.24 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of ChampionX in a report on Monday, December 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price target on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $15.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of ChampionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of ChampionX from $18.50 to $21.50 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

ChampionX stock opened at $20.46 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.15 and a beta of 3.41. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. ChampionX has a 1-year low of $6.00 and a 1-year high of $25.59.

ChampionX (NASDAQ:CHX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $706.12 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $638.89 million. ChampionX had a negative net margin of 54.03% and a negative return on equity of 2.67%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 185.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 53.5% during the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 2,578,661 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,454,000 after purchasing an additional 899,203 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 57.7% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 55,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $852,000 after purchasing an additional 20,395 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 149.8% during the 4th quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,390,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,433,541 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 20.4% during the 3rd quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 23,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Research Inc. lifted its holdings in ChampionX by 221.0% during the 4th quarter. Advisory Research Inc. now owns 827,254 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,657,000 after purchasing an additional 569,569 shares during the last quarter. 99.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Deric D. Bryant sold 17,550 shares of ChampionX stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.23, for a total transaction of $407,686.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 649,640 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,091,137.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

ChampionX Corporation provides chemistry solutions, and engineered equipment and technologies to oil and gas companies worldwide. The company's Production Chemical Technologies segment offers onshore and offshore chemical solutions, such as corrosion inhibitors, scale inhibitors, emulsion breakers, and biocides to oil and natural gas production and midstream markets to manage and control corrosion, oil and water separation, flow assurance, sour gas treatment, and water-related issues.

