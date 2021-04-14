Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Commerce Bancshares, Inc. Raised by Jefferies Financial Group (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for shares of Commerce Bancshares in a report issued on Friday, April 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst C. Haire now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $0.93 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.87.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Commerce Bancshares from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $65.75.

Shares of NASDAQ CBSH opened at $76.29 on Monday. Commerce Bancshares has a 1 year low of $48.60 and a 1 year high of $83.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $77.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $68.72. The firm has a market cap of $8.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.41 and a beta of 0.96.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 23.67% and a return on equity of 10.49%. The firm had revenue of $344.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $347.85 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. IMA Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $42,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 26.2% in the 4th quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 930 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after acquiring an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the 4th quarter valued at $128,000. 62.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Commerce Bancshares news, VP David L. Orf sold 2,021 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.39, for a total transaction of $148,321.19. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 14,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,054,981.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO John W. Kemper sold 4,290 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.13, for a total transaction of $343,757.70. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 180,373 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,453,288.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 112,282 shares of company stock worth $8,172,628. 3.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 9th were paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. This represents a $1.05 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.38%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 8th. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.79%.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Commerce Bank. It provides general banking services, such as retail, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer, Commercial and Wealth.

