Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) Boosted by Truist Securiti

Copart, Inc. (NASDAQ:CPRT) – Investment analysts at Truist Securiti boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Copart in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securiti analyst S. Benjamin now anticipates that the business services provider will post earnings per share of $0.81 for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.78. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Copart’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.79 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.18 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.78 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.88 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.90 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.86 EPS.

Copart (NASDAQ:CPRT) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The business services provider reported $0.80 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.01. Copart had a net margin of 30.39% and a return on equity of 26.79%. The business had revenue of $617.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $630.64 million.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Copart from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Copart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Barrington Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Copart in a report on Monday, February 22nd. Finally, Stephens raised Copart from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $122.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Copart has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.00.

CPRT opened at $117.53 on Monday. Copart has a 12-month low of $65.68 and a 12-month high of $130.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.24, a PEG ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $109.73 and a 200-day moving average of $114.68.

In other news, Chairman Willis J. Johnson sold 234,012 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $108.10, for a total value of $25,296,697.20. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 1,261,288 shares in the company, valued at $136,345,232.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James E. Meeks sold 77,861 shares of Copart stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.55, for a total value of $8,607,533.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 77,861 shares in the company, valued at $8,607,533.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 314,012 shares of company stock worth $34,139,949 over the last quarter. 12.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CPRT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Copart by 450.4% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,072,735 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $518,256,000 after acquiring an additional 3,332,772 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Copart during the fourth quarter valued at about $254,847,000. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Copart by 93.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,461,492 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $185,974,000 after acquiring an additional 707,892 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Copart by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,382,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,593,618,000 after acquiring an additional 494,131 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Copart by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,471,366 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $696,231,000 after acquiring an additional 471,725 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.35% of the company’s stock.

Copart Company Profile

Copart, Inc provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. It offers a range of services for processing and selling vehicles over the Internet through its Virtual Bidding Third Generation Internet auction-style sales technology on behalf of vehicle sellers, insurance companies, banks and finance companies, charities, and fleet operators and dealers, as well as individual owners.

