Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Midwest Holding Inc. Cut by Analyst (NASDAQ:MDWT)

Midwest Holding Inc. (NASDAQ:MDWT) – Analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Midwest in a research report issued on Thursday, April 8th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $1.18 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $1.34. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $76.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Midwest’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.65 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.05 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $1.06 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $2.15 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $2.62 EPS.

Midwest (NASDAQ:MDWT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 15th. The company reported ($4.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($4.14). The business had revenue of ($0.83) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.80 million.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Midwest from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. JMP Securities started coverage on Midwest in a research note on Monday, January 11th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company.

NASDAQ:MDWT opened at $49.15 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $50.11. Midwest has a 52-week low of $25.00 and a 52-week high of $126.00.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Conning Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Midwest during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,219,000. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. purchased a new position in Midwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,161,000. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Midwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,073,000. Interval Partners LP purchased a new position in Midwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,132,000. Finally, Kennedy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Midwest in the 4th quarter valued at about $2,973,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.23% of the company’s stock.

Midwest Company Profile

Midwest Holding Inc, a financial services holding company, engages in underwriting and marketing life insurance products in the United States. It offers multi-year guaranteed and fixed indexed annuity products. The company was founded in 2003 and is based in Lincoln, Nebraska. Midwest Holding Inc is a subsidiary of Xenith Holdings LLC.

