Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Raised by William Blair (NYSE:SMG)

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company (NYSE:SMG) – Equities researchers at William Blair raised their Q3 2021 EPS estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. William Blair analyst J. Andersen now expects that the basic materials company will earn $3.63 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $3.50. William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s FY2022 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

A number of other brokerages also recently issued reports on SMG. Raymond James raised their price objective on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 9th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Truist lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $270.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, April 9th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on The Scotts Miracle-Gro from $250.00 to $270.00 in a report on Thursday, February 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $239.71.

Shares of SMG opened at $240.22 on Monday. The Scotts Miracle-Gro has a 1 year low of $108.88 and a 1 year high of $254.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The company has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.27 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average of $230.06 and a 200-day moving average of $200.63.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro (NYSE:SMG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by $1.12. The Scotts Miracle-Gro had a return on equity of 52.60% and a net margin of 9.38%. The company had revenue of $748.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $623.98 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($1.12) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 104.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 88.3% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Motco purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro by 53.3% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 164 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Scotts Miracle-Gro during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. 63.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other The Scotts Miracle-Gro news, EVP Denise Stump sold 2,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $244.00, for a total value of $589,992.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 8,062 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,967,128. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen L. Johnson sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.48, for a total value of $175,584.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 20,631 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,528,091.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 82,784 shares of company stock valued at $19,619,256 in the last three months. Insiders own 27.17% of the company’s stock.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 24th were issued a $0.62 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 23rd. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The Scotts Miracle-Gro’s payout ratio is currently 34.25%.

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company Profile

The Scotts Miracle-Gro Company manufactures, markets, and sells consumer lawn and garden products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: U.S. Consumer, Hawthorne, and Other. It offers lawn care products, such as lawn fertilizers, grass seed products, spreaders, other durable products, and outdoor cleaners, as well as lawn-related weed, pest, and disease control products.

