Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) Raised by Analyst

UDR, Inc. (NYSE:UDR) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler boosted their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for UDR in a research report issued on Friday, April 9th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Goldfarb now anticipates that the real estate investment trust will earn $0.48 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.47. Piper Sandler currently has a “Neutral” rating and a $44.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for UDR’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.50 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $1.92 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.47 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.52 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.55 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.06 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on UDR. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on UDR in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $45.00 target price on the stock. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price objective on UDR from $38.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised UDR from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Mizuho raised their price objective on UDR from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on UDR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. UDR currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.58.

NYSE:UDR opened at $44.41 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.18 billion, a PE ratio of 100.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.75 and a beta of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $38.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.55. UDR has a 12 month low of $29.34 and a 12 month high of $46.03.

UDR (NYSE:UDR) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.49 by ($0.40). The business had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $304.34 million. UDR had a net margin of 10.91% and a return on equity of 4.83%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.46 EPS.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. CI Investments Inc. purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $58,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new position in shares of UDR during the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. 97.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 10,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.40, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,193,726 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,001,434.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas W. Toomey sold 40,000 shares of UDR stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.53, for a total transaction of $1,821,200.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 170,000 shares of company stock valued at $6,922,400. Insiders own 2.69% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.3625 per share. This represents a $1.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. This is an increase from UDR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. UDR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 69.71%.

UDR Company Profile

UDR, Inc (NYSE: UDR), an S&P 500 company, is a leading multifamily real estate investment trust with a demonstrated performance history of delivering superior and dependable returns by successfully managing, buying, selling, developing and redeveloping attractive real estate communities in targeted U.S.

