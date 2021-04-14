Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) Raised by Analyst

Woodward, Inc. (NASDAQ:WWD) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Woodward in a research note issued on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now anticipates that the technology company will earn $1.00 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $0.95. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Woodward’s Q4 2021 earnings at $1.35 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $4.75 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $5.45 EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on WWD. Truist raised Woodward from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $70.00 to $101.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of Woodward from $146.00 to $147.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Woodward has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $99.63.

Shares of WWD stock opened at $121.86 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.08 and its 200-day moving average price is $110.33. Woodward has a 12-month low of $50.50 and a 12-month high of $127.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Woodward (NASDAQ:WWD) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 31st. The technology company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $537.62 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $543.91 million. Woodward had a net margin of 9.25% and a return on equity of 15.51%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 8th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $0.162 per share. This represents a $0.65 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. This is a positive change from Woodward’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Woodward’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 13.32%.

In related news, President Sagar A. Patel sold 83,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $115.87, for a total value of $9,663,558.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 24,116 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,794,320.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Thomas A. Gendron sold 2,099 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.68, for a total transaction of $240,713.32. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $904,366.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 213,604 shares of company stock valued at $25,151,523 in the last ninety days. 4.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter worth approximately $49,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Woodward in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its position in Woodward by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 1,267 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $154,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Woodward by 55.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after buying an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Woodward during the 3rd quarter valued at $202,000. 81.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Woodward

Woodward, Inc designs, manufactures, and services control solutions for the aerospace and industrial markets worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace and Industrial. The Aerospace segment offers fuel pumps, metering units, actuators, air valves, specialty valves, fuel nozzles, and thrust reverser actuation systems for turbine engines and nacelles; and flight deck controls, actuators, servo controls, and motors and sensors for aircraft that are used on commercial and private aircraft and rotorcraft, as well as on military fixed-wing aircraft and rotorcraft, guided weapons, and other defense systems.

