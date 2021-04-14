Q3 2022 Earnings Forecast for Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) Issued By Piper Sandler

Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler raised their Q3 2022 EPS estimates for Popular in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Piper Sandler analyst A. Twerdahl now forecasts that the bank will earn $1.77 per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of $1.76. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Popular’s Q4 2022 earnings at $1.70 EPS.

Get Popular alerts:

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The bank reported $2.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.38. Popular had a net margin of 18.66% and a return on equity of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $616.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $622.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.72 earnings per share.

BPOP has been the topic of several other research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Popular from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Popular from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $40.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Friday, January 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 2nd. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.83.

BPOP opened at $71.62 on Wednesday. Popular has a fifty-two week low of $31.33 and a fifty-two week high of $75.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $56.30. The company has a market capitalization of $6.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.84 and a beta of 1.24.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in BPOP. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 6,310 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $229,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of Popular by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 7,615 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $304,000 after acquiring an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 18.4% in the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 10,352 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Popular by 407.2% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 116,716 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,233,000 after acquiring an additional 93,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Popular by 150.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 73,500 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after acquiring an additional 44,163 shares during the last quarter. 81.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Popular news, EVP Eli Sepulveda sold 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.10, for a total transaction of $455,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Luis E. Cestero sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.78, for a total value of $115,226.00. Insiders have sold a total of 15,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,006,046 over the last three months. Company insiders own 1.47% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 17th. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.26%.

About Popular

Popular, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various retail, mortgage, and commercial banking products and services in Puerto Rico and the United States. The company provides savings, NOW, money market, and other interest-bearing demand accounts; non-interest bearing demand deposits; and certificates of deposit.

Featured Article: Cost of Capital Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Popular Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Popular and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.