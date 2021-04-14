Q4 2021 Earnings Estimate for FUJIFILM Holdings Co. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (OTCMKTS:FUJIY)

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) – Jefferies Financial Group lifted their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for FUJIFILM in a report issued on Wednesday, April 7th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Nakanomyo now anticipates that the technology company will post earnings per share of $0.92 for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of $0.80.

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The technology company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.56. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 6.60% and a net margin of 6.17%. The company had revenue of $5.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.32 billion.

Separately, Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded FUJIFILM from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 24th.

Shares of FUJIFILM stock opened at $61.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. The firm has a market cap of $25.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $59.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.82. FUJIFILM has a fifty-two week low of $42.11 and a fifty-two week high of $63.09.

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare and material, and document solutions worldwide. Its Imaging Solutions segment offers color films, instant cameras, developing and printing systems, color papers, and photo printing services; and TV and cinema lenses, surveillance cameras, industrial lenses for production line inspection, and projectors.

