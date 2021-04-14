Q4 2021 Earnings Forecast for United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) Issued By Northcoast Research

United Natural Foods, Inc. (NYSE:UNFI) – Stock analysts at Northcoast Research cut their Q4 2021 earnings estimates for shares of United Natural Foods in a research note issued to investors on Friday, April 9th. Northcoast Research analyst C. Cerankosky now expects that the company will earn $0.91 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $1.00. Northcoast Research currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock.

United Natural Foods (NYSE:UNFI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.44. United Natural Foods had a return on equity of 15.85% and a net margin of 0.41%. The business had revenue of $6.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.32 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 12.2% on a year-over-year basis.

UNFI has been the topic of a number of other reports. Zacks Investment Research raised United Natural Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, January 15th. TheStreet raised shares of United Natural Foods from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, March 11th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of United Natural Foods in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded United Natural Foods from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on United Natural Foods in a report on Thursday, February 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $25.40.

Shares of UNFI stock opened at $37.32 on Monday. United Natural Foods has a 52 week low of $9.42 and a 52 week high of $41.37. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64 and a beta of 1.51. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 1.66.

In other United Natural Foods news, President Christopher P. Testa sold 22,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total transaction of $792,000.00. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 29,992 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,079,712. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Danielle Benedict sold 15,152 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $598,655.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,912 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $352,113.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of UNFI. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,621,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,685,000 after purchasing an additional 374,025 shares during the last quarter. Private Management Group Inc. boosted its position in United Natural Foods by 4.5% during the fourth quarter. Private Management Group Inc. now owns 1,726,074 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,565,000 after acquiring an additional 74,831 shares during the last quarter. Prentice Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in United Natural Foods during the 4th quarter worth about $23,961,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of United Natural Foods by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 772,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,339,000 after acquiring an additional 37,918 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Natural Foods by 3.0% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 714,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,620,000 after purchasing an additional 20,732 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.77% of the company’s stock.

About United Natural Foods

United Natural Foods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, distributes natural, organic, specialty, produce, and conventional grocery and non-food products in the United States and Canada. It operates in two segments, Wholesale and Retail. The company offers grocery and general merchandise, produce, perishables and frozen foods, nutritional supplements and sports nutrition, bulk and foodservice products, and personal care items.

