Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. Lifted by Analyst (NASDAQ:MDNA)

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp. (NASDAQ:MDNA) – Analysts at Zacks Investment Research boosted their Q4 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research analyst D. Bautz now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.05) for the quarter, up from their prior forecast of ($0.06).

Medicenna Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MDNA) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.02).

Separately, Oppenheimer started coverage on Medicenna Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $12.00 target price for the company.

Shares of MDNA stock opened at $4.00 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $211.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.00 and a beta of 1.39. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $4.08. Medicenna Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $2.19 and a 1-year high of $6.84.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics by 35.5% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 39,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 10,227 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Medicenna Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $104,000. Silverarc Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $503,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in Medicenna Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,526,000. 3.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Medicenna Therapeutics

Medicenna Therapeutics Corp., a clinical stage immunotherapy company, develops and commercializes Empowered Cytokines (EC) and Superkines for the treatment of cancer. Its lead product is MDNA55, an interleukin- 4 (IL-4) EC that is in the Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of recurrent glioblastoma, as well as preclinical and clinical development stages for the treatment of other brain and non-brain tumors.

