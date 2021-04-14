Q4 2021 EPS Estimates for Triumph Group, Inc. Cut by Analyst (NYSE:TGI)

Triumph Group, Inc. (NYSE:TGI) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group lowered their Q4 2021 earnings per share estimates for Triumph Group in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, April 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst S. Kahyaoglu now expects that the aerospace company will post earnings per share of $0.13 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.14.

Triumph Group (NYSE:TGI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The aerospace company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.15. The business had revenue of $426.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $447.97 million. Triumph Group had a negative return on equity of 6.73% and a negative net margin of 16.83%. Triumph Group’s quarterly revenue was down 39.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on TGI. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Bank of America raised shares of Triumph Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Truist raised Triumph Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut shares of Triumph Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.75.

Triumph Group stock opened at $17.78 on Monday. Triumph Group has a one year low of $4.36 and a one year high of $19.39. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $17.55 and its 200 day moving average is $12.80. The firm has a market cap of $977.51 million, a P/E ratio of -2.31 and a beta of 3.23.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Triumph Group by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 192,228 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,251,000 after acquiring an additional 49,866 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Triumph Group by 10.9% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 207,639 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,352,000 after purchasing an additional 20,448 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Triumph Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $655,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Triumph Group during the third quarter valued at $543,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Triumph Group by 3.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 77,572 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $505,000 after acquiring an additional 2,651 shares in the last quarter. 88.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Triumph Group news, EVP Peter K. A. Wick sold 10,377 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.98, for a total transaction of $155,447.46. 1.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Triumph Group Company Profile

Triumph Group, Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes aerostructures, aircraft components, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. It operates through in segments, Systems & Support and Aerospace Structures. The company offers aircraft and engine-mounted accessory drives, thermal control systems and components, cargo hooks, high lift actuations, cockpit control levers, hydraulic systems and components, control system valve bodies, landing gear actuation systems, electronic engine controls, landing gear components and assemblies, exhaust nozzles and ducting, main engine gearbox assemblies, geared transmissions and drive train components, main fuel pumps, fuel-metering units, secondary flight control systems, and vibration absorbers.

