QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) Earns Neutral Rating from Sidoti

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA)‘s stock had its “neutral” rating restated by equities researchers at Sidoti in a research note issued on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They presently have a $77.00 price target on the software maker’s stock. Sidoti’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 0.65% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on QADA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of QAD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. TheStreet upgraded shares of QAD from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, April 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $56.50.

NASDAQ:QADA traded down $0.13 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $77.50. The company had a trading volume of 1 shares, compared to its average volume of 51,868. QAD has a 52-week low of $37.02 and a 52-week high of $78.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $68.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $59.54. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a PE ratio of 485.22 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

QAD (NASDAQ:QADA) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The software maker reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.38. QAD had a net margin of 1.08% and a return on equity of 3.21%. The company had revenue of $82.98 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.12 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that QAD will post 0.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in QAD during the first quarter valued at about $41,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of QAD by 10.8% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,309 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $181,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of QAD during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $220,000. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System bought a new stake in QAD during the 4th quarter worth approximately $241,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of QAD by 5.3% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,642 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $323,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.03% of the company’s stock.

QAD Inc provides cloud-based enterprise software solutions in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It offers various software solutions, such as customer and service management solutions for manufacturers to acquire new customers; manufacturing solutions, which supports manufacturing business processes; enterprise asset management to manage, maintain, and install capital equipment; supply chain execution solutions that provides tools to support inventory and warehouse management; and financials solutions to manage and control finance and accounting processes.

