Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) Short Interest Up 200.0% in March

Qantas Airways Limited (OTCMKTS:QABSY) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, an increase of 200.0% from the March 15th total of 100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on QABSY. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Qantas Airways from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Qantas Airways from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th.

OTCMKTS QABSY opened at $20.02 on Wednesday. Qantas Airways has a fifty-two week low of $10.50 and a fifty-two week high of $21.55. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.73.

Qantas Airways Ltd. provides air transportation services. The firm engages in the international and domestic air transportation services; sale of worldwide and domestic holiday tours; and associated support activities including catering, information technology, ground handling, and engineering and maintenance.

