Qcash Price Reaches $0.15 on Top Exchanges (QC)

Qcash (CURRENCY:QC) traded 0% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. Qcash has a market capitalization of $67.95 million and approximately $1.35 billion worth of Qcash was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Qcash coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000234 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Qcash has traded 0.6% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00002788 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001584 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $42.83 or 0.00067747 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $173.30 or 0.00274103 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded up 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3.09 or 0.00004892 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded up 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $476.07 or 0.00752991 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $15.41 or 0.00024369 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $62,925.36 or 0.99527413 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $537.33 or 0.00849885 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Qcash Profile

Qcash’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 460,000,200 coins. Qcash’s official Twitter account is @Q_CashC . Qcash’s official website is www.zb.cn

According to CryptoCompare, “Qcash is a cryptocurrency with a value meant to mirror the value of the CNY (Chinese Yuan). The price of 1 Qcash is 1 CNY. Users can use 1 CNY to buy 1 QC and then use QC to exchange BTC, LTC, ETH or other crypto assets. QC is a stable coin and an intermediate currency for traders who want to use CNY to exchange with cryptocurrencies. “

Buying and Selling Qcash

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qcash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qcash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Qcash using one of the exchanges listed above.

