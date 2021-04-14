QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Shares Gap Down to $48.55

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $48.55, but opened at $47.19. QCR shares last traded at $47.51, with a volume of 3 shares traded.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on QCRH. Zacks Investment Research cut QCR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 3rd. Raymond James boosted their price target on QCR from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, February 1st.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.97. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $46.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $765.55 million, a P/E ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 1.14.

QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The bank reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $75.72 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $69.30 million. QCR had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 18.59%. As a group, research analysts forecast that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 19th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 18th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.50%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.56%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in QCR by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,376 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of QCR by 24.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,550 shares of the bank’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth $151,000. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of QCR in the 4th quarter worth $242,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in QCR in the 4th quarter worth $249,000. 63.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Company Profile (NASDAQ:QCRH)

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company operates through Commercial Banking and Wealth Management segments. Its deposit products include non-interest and interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits.

