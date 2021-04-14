Qtum Price Up 1.8% This Week (QTUM)

Qtum (CURRENCY:QTUM) traded up 4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. In the last week, Qtum has traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar. One Qtum coin can now be bought for approximately $15.66 or 0.00024884 BTC on major exchanges. Qtum has a market capitalization of $1.54 billion and $1.06 billion worth of Qtum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Qtum alerts:

BitBay (BAY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

BlackCoin (BLK) traded 29.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000163 BTC.

NuShares (NSR) traded down 17.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Atmos (ATMOS) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000025 BTC.

Global Currency Reserve (GCR) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Rubycoin (RBY) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000397 BTC.

About Qtum

Qtum (QTUM) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was December 19th, 2016. Qtum’s total supply is 103,318,876 coins and its circulating supply is 98,285,073 coins. Qtum’s official Twitter account is @QtumOfficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Qtum’s official website is qtum.org . The Reddit community for Qtum is /r/Qtum and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Qtum is a decentralized blockchain platform with dApp and turing-complete smart contract functionalities while still maintaining an Unspent Transaction Output (UTXO) transaction model. Qtum is PoS based and boasts a Decentralized Governance Protocol (DGP) which allows specific blockchain settings to be modified by making use of smart contracts. QTUM is the underlying value token in the Qtum blockchain. “

Buying and Selling Qtum

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qtum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Qtum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Qtum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Qtum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Qtum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.