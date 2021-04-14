Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) Shares Gap Down to $245.18

Quaker Chemical Co. (NYSE:KWR) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $245.18, but opened at $239.48. Quaker Chemical shares last traded at $241.21, with a volume of 76 shares trading hands.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Quaker Chemical from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Quaker Chemical from $320.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 29th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Quaker Chemical in a research note on Monday, December 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $253.00.

The company has a current ratio of 2.13, a quick ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The company has a market cap of $4.38 billion, a PE ratio of 666.71 and a beta of 1.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $253.37 and its 200 day moving average is $244.54.

Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.52 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $385.85 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $362.23 million. Quaker Chemical had a net margin of 0.45% and a return on equity of 6.63%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.34 EPS. Analysts expect that Quaker Chemical Co. will post 4.65 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 16th will be given a dividend of $0.395 per share. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 15th. Quaker Chemical’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.10%.

In other news, SVP David Slinkman sold 1,565 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.09, for a total value of $410,170.85. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,667 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,485,264.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Mary Dean Hall sold 2,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.70, for a total transaction of $651,633.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 6,005 shares in the company, valued at $1,571,508.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Quaker Chemical by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 5,315 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,347,000 after buying an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,733 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 800 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $202,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 3,599 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $912,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its stake in Quaker Chemical by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 1,641 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.78% of the company’s stock.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile (NYSE:KWR)

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, metal finishing fluids, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals.

