Qualtrics International (XM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) is scheduled to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, April 21st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.03) per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Qualtrics International (NYSE:XM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $213.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $213.50 million. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.05) earnings per share.

Get Qualtrics International alerts:

Shares of Qualtrics International stock opened at $32.26 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $35.13. Qualtrics International has a one year low of $30.49 and a one year high of $57.28.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on XM shares. JMP Securities started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “market outperform” rating and a $55.00 target price on the stock. Truist started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. Canaccord Genuity started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $54.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price on the stock. Finally, William Blair started coverage on Qualtrics International in a research report on Monday, March 1st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.44.

About Qualtrics International

Qualtrics International Inc provides an experience management platform for organizations to design, manage, and improve customer, employee, product, and brand experiences of businesses. The company offers Qualtrics XM Platform, a system of action that allows organizations to design new breakthrough experiences; and continuously improve broken experiences through identifying issues, addressing the root cause, and then overhauling processes before they manifest as lower trending satisfaction scores.

Featured Article: Diluted Earnings Per Share

Receive News & Ratings for Qualtrics International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Qualtrics International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.