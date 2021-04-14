Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) Stock Position Decreased by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC cut its position in shares of Quanex Building Products Co. (NYSE:NX) by 14.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 412,082 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 72,370 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 1.22% of Quanex Building Products worth $10,809,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NX. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 591.7% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,757 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,503 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Quanex Building Products by 561.6% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 4,433 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 3,763 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System purchased a new stake in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter worth about $211,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanex Building Products during the 3rd quarter valued at about $214,000. 93.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NX opened at $26.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $907.94 million, a P/E ratio of 22.87 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $25.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. Quanex Building Products Co. has a 12-month low of $9.64 and a 12-month high of $27.81.

Quanex Building Products (NYSE:NX) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 3rd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.21. The firm had revenue of $230.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $201.38 million. Quanex Building Products had a return on equity of 12.07% and a net margin of 4.52%. The company’s revenue was up 17.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Quanex Building Products Co. will post 1.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Quanex Building Products’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.81%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Quanex Building Products from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 10th.

In other Quanex Building Products news, CFO Scott M. Zuehlke sold 8,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.31, for a total value of $210,073.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 34,505 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,321.55. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Curtis M. Stevens sold 13,118 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.09, for a total value of $355,366.62. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $135,450. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 164,387 shares of company stock valued at $4,083,454 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 4.09% of the company’s stock.

Quanex Building Products Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides components for the fenestration industry worldwide. It operates through three segments: North American Fenestration, European Fenestration, and North American Cabinet Components. The company offers flexible insulating glass spacers, extruded vinyl profiles, window and door screens, and precision-formed metal and wood products, as well as cabinet doors and other components for original equipment manufacturers (OEMs) in the kitchen and bathroom cabinet industry.

