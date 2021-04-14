Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) Shares Bought by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in Quanta Services, Inc. (NYSE:PWR) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,683 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,165 shares during the quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned 0.19% of Quanta Services worth $18,846,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PWR. Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,324,000. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 26.7% during the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,527,142 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $109,984,000 after acquiring an additional 321,398 shares during the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of Quanta Services by 320.7% during the fourth quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 354,529 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $25,533,000 after acquiring an additional 270,253 shares during the last quarter. Cookson Peirce & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,767,000. Finally, Jag Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Quanta Services during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $12,670,000. 86.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on PWR shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Quanta Services from $89.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. B. Riley lowered Quanta Services from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $73.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Citigroup increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on Quanta Services from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.27.

In other Quanta Services news, insider Paul Craig Gregory sold 12,597 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $1,075,153.95. Also, VP Dorothy Upperman sold 1,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.35, for a total value of $86,032.80. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 158,930 shares of company stock worth $13,155,010. 1.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE PWR opened at $94.06 on Wednesday. Quanta Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $28.70 and a 12-month high of $94.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.71 and a beta of 1.24. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.42 and its 200-day simple moving average is $73.25.

Quanta Services (NYSE:PWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The construction company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.23. Quanta Services had a return on equity of 11.61% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $2.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.93 earnings per share. Quanta Services’s quarterly revenue was down 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Quanta Services, Inc. will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 6th will be paid a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 5th. Quanta Services’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.87%.

Quanta Services

Quanta Services, Inc provides specialty contracting services worldwide. The Electric Power Infrastructure Solutions segment engages in the design, construction, upgrade, repair, and maintenance of electric power transmission and distribution infrastructure and substation facilities; energized installation, maintenance, and upgrade of electric power infrastructure; installation of smart grid technologies on electric power networks; and design, installation, maintenance, and repair of commercial and industrial wirings.

