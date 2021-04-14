Quark (QRK) Hits Market Cap of $1.88 Million

Quark (CURRENCY:QRK) traded down 41.7% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Quark coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0070 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges. Quark has a total market cap of $1.88 million and $473.00 worth of Quark was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Quark has traded down 22.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Quark alerts:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000156 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000161 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Quark Profile

Quark (CRYPTO:QRK) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on July 21st, 2013. Quark’s total supply is 269,148,702 coins. Quark’s official Twitter account is @quarkcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Quark is /r/QuarkCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Quark’s official website is www.qrknet.info . Quark’s official message board is www.quarktalk.cc

According to CryptoCompare, “Quark Coin (QRK) Military Grade Encryption and it is a free open source peer-to-peer electronic cash system that is completely decentralized, without the need for a central server or trusted parties. Users hold the crypto keys to their own money and transact directly with each other, with the help of a P2P network to check for double-spending. Super secure hashing: 9 rounds of hashing from 6 hashing functions (blake, bmw, groestl, jh, keccak, skein). 3 rounds apply a random hashing function. Quark’s hybrid blockchain utilises Proof-of-Work for the distribution of new coins and Proof-of-Stake to provide security for the network “

Quark Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quark should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Quark using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Quark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Quark and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.