Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) Short Interest Update

Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 62,200 shares, a growth of 206.4% from the March 15th total of 20,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 114,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quhuo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd.

Shares of QH stock opened at $5.73 on Wednesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.41. Quhuo has a 52 week low of $5.51 and a 52 week high of $22.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Quhuo stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Quhuo Limited (NASDAQ:QH) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 11,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,000. 0.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Quhuo

Quhuo Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates a workforce operational solution platform in the People's Republic of China. The company provides tech-enabled operational solutions to blue-chip on-demand consumer service businesses in industries with e-commerce exposure, including food delivery, ride-hailing, housekeeping, and bike-sharing.

