QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $4.69

QuickLogic Co. (NASDAQ:QUIK) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.69 and traded as high as $6.98. QuickLogic shares last traded at $6.66, with a volume of 41,931 shares.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Roth Capital upped their price objective on shares of QuickLogic from $3.00 to $7.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of QuickLogic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 24th.

The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.52 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $75.06 million, a P/E ratio of -5.16 and a beta of 1.99.

QuickLogic (NASDAQ:QUIK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by ($0.02). QuickLogic had a negative net margin of 125.18% and a negative return on equity of 78.90%. The company had revenue of $2.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.29) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that QuickLogic Co. will post -1.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, Director Andrew J. Pease purchased 6,104 shares of QuickLogic stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $7.89 per share, with a total value of $48,160.56. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 9,410 shares in the company, valued at $74,244.90. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 2.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in QUIK. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $95,000. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 4th quarter worth about $76,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of QuickLogic during the 3rd quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of QuickLogic by 5.1% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 152,717 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 7,361 shares during the period. 26.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

QuickLogic Corporation, a semiconductor company, develops semiconductor platforms and intellectual property solutions for smartphones, wearable, hearable, tablets, and the Internet-of-Things devices. It also provides flexible sensor processing solutions, ultra-low power display bridges, ultra-low power field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and analytics toolkit, an end-to-end software suite that offers processes for developing pattern matching sensor algorithms using machine learning technology, as well as programming hardware and design software solutions.

