QuickSwap One Day Volume Reaches $437,372.00 (QUICK)

QuickSwap (CURRENCY:QUICK) traded 12.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. One QuickSwap coin can currently be bought for about $159.69 or 0.00253877 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickSwap has a total market cap of $25.51 million and approximately $437,372.00 worth of QuickSwap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, QuickSwap has traded up 10.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get QuickSwap alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00002858 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $42.36 or 0.00067340 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $168.14 or 0.00267320 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.73 or 0.00004335 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $462.69 or 0.00735613 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 19.7% against the dollar and now trades at $15.45 or 0.00024562 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $62,441.50 or 0.99272496 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $548.24 or 0.00871614 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

QuickSwap Coin Profile

QuickSwap launched on October 8th, 2020. QuickSwap’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 159,753 coins. QuickSwap’s official Twitter account is @QuickswapDEX

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickSwap is a fork of Uniswap, a next-gen Layer 2 DEX/AMM powered by the Matic Network with the ability to trade at lightning-fast speeds (~2 second block times) with near-zero gas fees. The tokenomics are designed to make the governance of the project truly decentralized over time. Once the project reaches a sufficient stage of maturation we’ll begin transitioning more and more into community governance. “

QuickSwap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QuickSwap directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QuickSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QuickSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for QuickSwap Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for QuickSwap and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.