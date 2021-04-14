QuickX Protocol (QCX) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $326,519.00

QuickX Protocol (CURRENCY:QCX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 14th. One QuickX Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0438 or 0.00000070 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. QuickX Protocol has a market cap of $21.86 million and $326,519.00 worth of QuickX Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, QuickX Protocol has traded 7.7% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.37 or 0.00064169 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.22 or 0.00019422 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000370 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001593 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $432.02 or 0.00686737 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.62 or 0.00088420 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.41 or 0.00032445 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.87 or 0.00036354 BTC.

About QuickX Protocol

QCX is a coin. It was first traded on May 8th, 2018. QuickX Protocol’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 499,007,299 coins. QuickX Protocol’s official message board is www.quickx.io/blog . QuickX Protocol’s official Twitter account is @quickxprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for QuickX Protocol is /r/QuickX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . QuickX Protocol’s official website is www.quickx.io

According to CryptoCompare, “QuickX is a decentralized application seeking an effective solution for blockchain critical issues such as time, cost, scalability of transfers of blockchain assets. The platform offers instant transfers of different cryptocurrencies for a low fee payment and pooling facilitators easing cross-chain transactions and reducing costs. Furthermore, QuickX will feature a multicurrency wallet and debit card, a cryptocurrency trade option, and a payment gateway through the QuickX Protocol. QCX is an Ethereum-based token (ERC20) that will be used as the fuel for all the transactions executed on the QuickX platform. “

