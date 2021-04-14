QunQun Trading 50.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days (QUN)

QunQun (CURRENCY:QUN) traded 7.4% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One QunQun coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0091 or 0.00000015 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, QunQun has traded up 50.9% against the dollar. QunQun has a total market cap of $6.62 million and approximately $873,455.00 worth of QunQun was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

About QunQun

QunQun (QUN) is a coin. It launched on January 5th, 2018. QunQun’s total supply is 1,557,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 729,777,775 coins. QunQun’s official Twitter account is @qunqun_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . QunQun’s official website is qunqun.io . The official message board for QunQun is medium.com/@qunqun_io

According to CryptoCompare, “QunQun is an Ethereum-based incentive community platform. QUN is an ERC20 token that serves as medium of exchange on QunQun's platform. “

Buying and Selling QunQun

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QunQun directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QunQun should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase QunQun using one of the exchanges listed above.

