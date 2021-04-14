QuoteMedia (OTCMKTS:QMCI) Shares Up 8.1%

QuoteMedia, Inc. (OTCMKTS:QMCI) shares shot up 8.1% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as $0.20 and last traded at $0.20. 101,137 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 46% from the average session volume of 185,928 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.19.

Separately, Noble Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $0.25 target price on shares of QuoteMedia in a research note on Monday, February 22nd.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $0.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $0.16.

QuoteMedia, Inc provides financial data, news feeds, market research information, and financial software solutions to online brokerages, clearing firms, banks, financial service companies, media portals, and public corporations worldwide. It collects, aggregates, and delivers delayed and real-time financial data content through the Internet.

