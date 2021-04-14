Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) Shares Purchased by Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD

Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Qurate Retail, Inc. (NASDAQ:QRTEA) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 150,041 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD’s holdings in Qurate Retail were worth $1,646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. US Bancorp DE increased its position in shares of Qurate Retail by 17.7% in the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Qurate Retail by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 248,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,976 shares during the period. Cardan Capital Partners LLC grew its position in Qurate Retail by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 51,608 shares of the company’s stock worth $566,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. Proequities Inc. grew its position in Qurate Retail by 27.8% during the 4th quarter. Proequities Inc. now owns 10,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 2,296 shares during the period. Finally, Westpac Banking Corp grew its position in Qurate Retail by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 102,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,121,000 after purchasing an additional 2,368 shares during the period. 87.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Qurate Retail stock opened at $12.13 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.98 billion, a PE ratio of 7.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 2.03. Qurate Retail, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.47 and a twelve month high of $13.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40.

Qurate Retail (NASDAQ:QRTEA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 26th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.79. Qurate Retail had a net margin of 4.89% and a return on equity of 18.08%. The firm had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.41 billion. Qurate Retail’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Qurate Retail, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell downgraded Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Qurate Retail in a research note on Friday, April 9th. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Qurate Retail from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Qurate Retail presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.80.

About Qurate Retail

Qurate Retail, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the video and online commerce industries in North America, Europe, and Asia. The company markets and sells various consumer products primarily through live televised shopping programs, Internet, and mobile applications to approximately 218 million households.

