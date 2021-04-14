Qwertycoin (QWC) Market Capitalization Tops $1.64 Million

Qwertycoin (CURRENCY:QWC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on April 14th. Over the last week, Qwertycoin has traded 11.4% higher against the dollar. One Qwertycoin coin can now be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges. Qwertycoin has a market capitalization of $1.64 million and approximately $992.00 worth of Qwertycoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0241 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0697 or 0.00000111 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded 31.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0007 or 0.00000001 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded down 47.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Xeonbit (XNB) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000006 BTC.

CROAT (CROAT) traded 24.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Citadel (CTL) traded 16% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Newton Coin Project (NCP) traded up 65.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitcoiNote (BTCN) traded 14.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0038 or 0.00000006 BTC.

About Qwertycoin

Qwertycoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Qwertycoin’s total supply is 130,721,819,192 coins. The Reddit community for Qwertycoin is /r/QWERTYCOIN and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Qwertycoin’s official Twitter account is @Qwertycoin_QWC and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Qwertycoin is qwertycoin.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “Qwertycoin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. “

Qwertycoin Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Qwertycoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Qwertycoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Qwertycoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

