Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) Forecasted to Earn Q1 2021 Earnings of ($0.06) Per Share

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc. (NASDAQ:RADI) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their Q1 2021 earnings per share estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure in a research note issued to investors on Monday, April 12th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Petersen forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a “Buy” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Radius Global Infrastructure’s Q2 2021 earnings at ($0.05) EPS, Q3 2021 earnings at ($0.04) EPS, Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.03) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2022 earnings at $0.03 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $0.28 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $0.78 EPS.

Get Radius Global Infrastructure alerts:

Separately, Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price target on the stock.

Radius Global Infrastructure stock opened at $15.48 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.09, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 1 year low of $6.57 and a 1 year high of $15.99. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.08.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Baird Financial Group Inc. purchased a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth approximately $133,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter valued at $177,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $441,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $619,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Radius Global Infrastructure during the 4th quarter worth $1,338,000.

Radius Global Infrastructure Company Profile

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiary, AP Wireless, engages in the ownership and leasing of various triple-net ground, rooftop, and other critical communications properties for wireless carriers and tower companies underlying their mission critical cell site antenna infrastructure.

Recommended Story: Buy Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Radius Global Infrastructure and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.