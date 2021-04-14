Radix Price Hits $0.14 on Top Exchanges (EXRD)

Radix (CURRENCY:EXRD) traded 1.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on April 14th. One Radix coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.14 or 0.00000221 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Radix has a market cap of $102.61 million and approximately $1.19 million worth of Radix was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Radix has traded up 5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.9% against the dollar and now trades at $40.53 or 0.00064206 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $12.15 or 0.00019251 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $429.80 or 0.00680874 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001587 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $55.96 or 0.00088644 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.48 or 0.00032450 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.75 or 0.00036045 BTC.

Radix Profile

Radix (CRYPTO:EXRD) is a coin. Radix’s official Twitter account is @RadixDLT and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Radix is www.radixdlt.com/blog . Radix’s official website is www.radixdlt.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Radix is a layer-one protocol specifically built to serve DeFi. Radix differs from current DeFi's by introducing a scalable, secure-by-design, composable platform with a DeFi specific build environment to make it easy to build and launch scalable DeFi. “

Radix Coin Trading

