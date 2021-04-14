Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Radware Ltd. (NASDAQ:RDWR) shares saw unusually-strong trading volume on Wednesday . Approximately 19,670 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 93% from the previous session’s volume of 267,653 shares.The stock last traded at $28.17 and had previously closed at $27.81.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on RDWR. Barclays increased their price target on Radware from $28.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Radware from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Colliers Securities cut Radware from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.00.

The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $26.15. The company has a market cap of $1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 95.90, a PEG ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 0.97.

Radware (NASDAQ:RDWR) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The information technology services provider reported $0.21 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.22 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $69.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.69 million. Radware had a net margin of 5.70% and a return on equity of 4.87%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.23 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Radware Ltd. will post 0.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDWR. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Radware by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,418 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,052,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC grew its position in Radware by 6.4% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $304,000 after buying an additional 654 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Radware by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 14,403 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 661 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in Radware by 15.0% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 6,700 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $186,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Radware by 21.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 69,953 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,690,000 after buying an additional 12,448 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.45% of the company’s stock.

Radware Ltd. develops, manufactures, and markets cyber security and application delivery solutions for applications in physical, virtual, cloud, and software defined data centers worldwide. The company offers DefensePro, a real-time network attack prevention device; AppWall, a Web application firewall; and DefenseFlow, a cyber-command and control application.

