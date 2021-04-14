Raiden Network Token Price Tops $1.26 on Major Exchanges (RDN)

Raiden Network Token (CURRENCY:RDN) traded up 1.1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on April 14th. One Raiden Network Token coin can now be bought for $1.26 or 0.00001970 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Raiden Network Token has traded 13.8% higher against the US dollar. Raiden Network Token has a market cap of $64.24 million and approximately $3.33 million worth of Raiden Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.20 or 0.00014387 BTC.

Thunder Token (TT) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded 18.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $264.95 or 0.00414355 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000191 BTC.

ROOBEE (ROOBEE) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0127 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Dracula Token (DRC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00001837 BTC.

Digital Reserve Currency (DRC) traded 24.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0107 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Force Protocol (FOR) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0238 or 0.00000126 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0046 or 0.00000007 BTC.

BOX Token (BOX) traded up 32.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0540 or 0.00000084 BTC.

About Raiden Network Token

RDN is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 8th, 2015. Raiden Network Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 50,991,692 coins. Raiden Network Token’s official website is raiden.network . The official message board for Raiden Network Token is www.medium.com/@raiden_network . The Reddit community for Raiden Network Token is /r/raidennetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Raiden Network Token’s official Twitter account is @raiden_network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Raiden Network is an off-chain scaling solution, enabling near-instant, low-fee and scalable payments. It’s complementary to the Ethereum blockchain and works with any ERC20 compatible token. The Raiden project is work in progress. Its goal is to research state channel technology, define protocols and develop reference implementations. The Raiden Network is an infrastructure layer on top of the Ethereum blockchain. While the basic idea is simple, the underlying protocol is quite complex and the implementation non-trivial. Nonetheless the technicalities can be abstracted away, such that developers can interface with a rather simple API to build scalable decentralized applications based on the Raiden Network. “

