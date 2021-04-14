Raise Price Reaches $0.0221 on Exchanges (RAISE)

Raise (CURRENCY:RAISE) traded 3.2% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on April 14th. One Raise coin can currently be purchased for $0.0221 or 0.00000034 BTC on major exchanges. Raise has a market capitalization of $326,596.34 and approximately $551.00 worth of Raise was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Raise has traded 33% higher against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.86 or 0.00057390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.17 or 0.00018944 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000365 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $56.57 or 0.00088073 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001559 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $404.91 or 0.00630405 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.73 or 0.00032281 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23.48 or 0.00036560 BTC.

About Raise

Raise (CRYPTO:RAISE) is a coin. Raise’s total supply is 14,765,425 coins. Raise’s official Twitter account is @HeroTokenIO . The official website for Raise is herotoken.io . Raise’s official message board is medium.com/@HeroToken

According to CryptoCompare, “Raise is a loan marketplace that connects individuals with investment opportunities primarily in emerging countries. Leveraging Blockchain technology, Raise is a transparent platform.Prior to the December 10th 2019 switch, Raise token was in use under the name “Hero” token.For more information regarding this switch, please visit https://raise.it/blog/the-raise-token-present-and-future”

Raise Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Raise directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Raise should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Raise using one of the exchanges listed above.

